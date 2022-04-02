Red Sox vs. Pirates Lineups: Nasty Nate finishes his spring

The Red Sox have just five days remaining until Opening Day, when Nathan Eovaldi is set to take the mound on Thursday (weather-permitting) in the Bronx to take on Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. He’ll be on normal rest if that game is played as scheduled, as he makes his final tune-up start of the spring here on Saturday to get ready for the season. He’ll be taking on a Pirates lineup that includes old friend Michael Chavis, with first pitch set for 1:05 PM ET. NESN has the broadcast for this one.

On the other side of the coin, the Red Sox have a mix of expected starters and expected bench players, with some players in competition for a bench role starting this game as well. That group includes both Travis Shaw and Yolmer Sánchez, each of whom has major-league experience but also is off the 40-man roster. It’s worth noting that Shaw has an opt-out that he can trigger today. Joining them in the lineup, among others, are Trevor Story at second base, Christian Arroyo at shortstop, and J.D. Martinez as the DH for this one.

The full lineups are below: