Game 11 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

The Red Sox are not only coming off a loss on Monday, but also dealing with some COVID issues in their clubhouse with three players having been placed on the COVID list since Monday morning, but they will look to push past all of that as they kick off a three-game set against the talented Blue Jays tonight at Fenway. It’ll be Nathan Eovaldi taking on Yusei Kikuchi, with first pitch set for 7:10 PM ET.
Last Night
How to Watch
NESN has the local broadcast for tonight’s game, while those out-of-market can tune in on MLB Network.
How to Listen
WEEI 93.7 AM has the call.
Prep for the Game
Today on the Site
Daily Links, including Rich Hill’s performance on Monday
Minor League Players of the Week, featuring Ceddanne Rafaela and Brandon Walter
Pre-Cap Pod, looking back at the four-game set against the Twins
Christian Vázquez, Jonathan Araúz to the COVID list
Join us below for the game today. Just remember to be respectful of everyone.
Go Sox!
