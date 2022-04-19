Game 11 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

The Red Sox are not only coming off a loss on Monday, but also dealing with some COVID issues in their clubhouse with three players having been placed on the COVID list since Monday morning, but they will look to push past all of that as they kick off a three-game set against the talented Blue Jays tonight at Fenway. It’ll be Nathan Eovaldi taking on Yusei Kikuchi, with first pitch set for 7:10 PM ET.

Last Night

Loss: 3-8

How to Watch

NESN has the local broadcast for tonight’s game, while those out-of-market can tune in on MLB Network.

How to Listen

WEEI 93.7 AM has the call.

Prep for the Game

Lineups

Go Sox!

