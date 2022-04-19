Daily Red Sox Links: Rich Hill, Rafael Devers, Jerry Remy

Rich Hill didn’t have exactly the kind of performance he was hoping for on Monday, getting the loss when the Red Sox dropped the Patriots’ Day game to the Twins. But he recovered admirably after a rough start, and considering all he was going through personally it was still an effort worth praising. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

There were some other spots about the game that were worth celebrating as well, including that incredible slide from Rafael Devers into third base, which manager Alex Cora seemed to enjoy just as much as us. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

Ryan Hockensmith has a great look at perhaps Jerry Remy’s most remembered moment in the Red Sox booth. (Ryan Hockensmith; ESPN)

The Red Sox lineup is in a bit of a weird spot right now where they’re either putting up piles of runs, or getting nothing going. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

For the first MiLB-wide prospect team of the week, the Red Sox had two players named. (Sam Dykstra; MLB.com)

Further down in the system, Ben Badler provides some insight into this year’s international signing class. (Ben Badler; Baseball America)

Where do the Red Sox land on the latest power rankings from The Athletic? (Zach Buchanan and Chad Jennings; The Athletic)