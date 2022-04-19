The Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast: Recapping the Twins, Previewing the Blue Jays

Welcome to the first Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast of the 2022 season! Make sure to subscribe to the OTM Podcast Network to hear the latest from every series, as well as a preview of what’s next on the docket for the Red Sox.

The struggles for Nick Pivetta followed him into the opening game of the series against the Minnesota Twins. The righty lasted only two innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits and two walks, ballooning his ERA to 9.39 for the young season. The bullpen was solid in the first game, with Phillips Valdez, Ryan Brasier, and Austin Davis tossing five shutout innings. The Red Sox, however, still fell to the Twins, 8-4.

The second game saw some solid bullpen pitching from new pitcher, Matt Strahm, as well as Garrett Whitlock. Tanner Houck started and threw 5 2⁄ 3 innings, cementing himself firmly into the rotation (when not in Canada, anyway). Twins starter Sonny Gray exited the game in the second inning, leaving with a hamstring pull. Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts provided all the offense, with a pair of two-run home runs, the Red Sox won 4-0.

Michael Wacha continued his dazzling early season on Saturday, allowing only one hit and two walks to go with five strikeouts over five innings. The Red Sox absolutely blew the game wide open in the 8th with six runs and won it 8-1.

The final game of the series had Rich Hill beaten around a bit, giving up six hits, and four runs in 4 2⁄ 3 innings pitched, raising his ERA to 7.00 for the season. Kutter Crawford also continued his struggles, raising his ERA to 15.00, after surrendering four runs, and giving up five walks in 1 1⁄ 3 innings.

