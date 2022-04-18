Game 10 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Twins

It’s the day on the calendar that all the fans love (or most, I think) and all of the players hate. That’s right, it’s time for some morning baseball. With the Marathon returning to its rightful place on Patriots Day after a couple of years without doing so, we have 11:10 AM ET baseball. It’s Rich Hill taking on Dylan Bundy, with the Red Sox looking for a second straight series win against an AL Central opponent.
Last Night
How to Watch
NESN has the local broadcast for this one, while those out-of-market can watch on MLB Network.
How to Listen
WEEI 93.7 AM has the call.
Prep for the Game
Today on the Site
Daily Links, including an upcoming Tanner Houck absence
Minor Lines, with Brayan Bello shoving once again
Kevin Plawecki to the COVID list
Heads-up ball
Interesting stuff here from Buck Showalter and the Mets
Story likes his new home
There’s no place like Fenway. pic.twitter.com/keIIxUTTBI— Red Sox (@RedSox) April 17, 2022
Join us below for the game today. Just remember to be respectful of everyone.
Go Sox!
