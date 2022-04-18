Red Sox Minor Lines: Brayan Bello strikes out eight

Worcester L 11-19

Jarren Duran, DH: 1-4, 1 BB, 2 R, 1 RBI, 3 K, 1 SB Jeter Downs, SS: 2-5, 2 R, 2 K Triston Casas, 1B: 2-4, 1 2B, 1 BB, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Rob Refsnyder, CF: 1-3, 1 BB, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 K, 1 E Franchy Cordero, RF: 2-5, 1 2B, 1 R, 4 RBI, 2 K Christin Stewart, LF: 1-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 4 RBI Ronaldo Hernández, C: 0-4, 3 K Ryan Fitzgerald, 2B: 1-3, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 R, 2 K, 1 CS Yolmer Sánchez, 3B; 0-3

Josh Taylor (SP): 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K (16 pitches) Derek Holland (L; BS): 0.1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 0 K (26 pitches) Eduard Bazardo: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 0 K (30 pitches)

Fans of offense who were in attendance in Worcester on Sunday certainly did not get short-changed, with an explosion on both sides combining for 30 runs in this game. Unfortunately Worcester was on the wrong end of it, but they did put up 11 runs on offense with Stewart hitting his first home run with the organization, and it was a grand slam in the fourth. They also got Duran back after a stay on the COVID list, and while he did strike out three times he was on base a couple times as well. On the mound it was mostly bad, but we should point out that Taylor was making his first rehab appearance. He did give up a homer to the first batter he faced, but retired the next three. He may need one more appearance, but the lefty should be back in the majors sooner than later.

Portland L 1-2

David Hamilton, 2B: 3-4, 1 BB, 1 RBI Christian Koss, SS: 0-5, 1 K

Brayan Bello (SP; L): 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 8 K (76 pitches)

This actually counts as a disastrous start by Bello given the standard that has been set by the Sea Dogs rotation of late, which of course is not the fairest of standards. He did give up a pair of solo home runs, but those were the only two hits he allowed and they were joined by just a single walk. Through two starts this season, he has only allowed these two runs over 10 innings, striking out 18 (!) while only issuing a pair of walks. The consistency in command is going to be the biggest thing to watch for the righty this season, and so far so good on that front even with the two homers here. Offensively, there’s not much going on in this lineup, but Hamilton is standing out. Acquired in the Hunter Renfroe/Jackie Bradley Jr. trade this season, the infielder has a 1.104 OPS to start this season to go along with eight stolen bases.

Full BreakingT Red Sox Collection Take a look at the entire shirt collection from our friends over at BreakingT, including the one pictured above.

Greenville W 10-9

Tyler McDonough, 2B: 2-5, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB Ceddanne Rafaela, CF: 1-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI Nick Yorke, DH: 2-5, 1 R, 1 SB Alex Bineals, 3B: 0-5, 2 K Matthew Lugo, SS: 2-4, 1 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI Gilberto Jimenez, RF: 1-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 SB Jaxx Groshans, C: 1-3, 1 HR, 1 BB, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 K Nick Decker, LF: 1-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 K

Yusniel Padron-Artilles (SP): 5 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 2 BB, 4 K (83 pitches) Brendan Cellucci (W): 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (19 pitches) Devon Roedahl (SV): 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (24 pitches)

This was a nice, resilient effort for Greenville, who was behind 9-1 heading into the sixth but scored nine runs over the next three innings to pick up the victory. Offensively, they were led by two hitters off to encouraging starts after down seasons in 2021, Lugo and Jimenez. The former has been arguably the most impressive hitter in the system to start this season. His double on Sunday was Lugo’s sixth of the season, which he adds to two triples and a home run. He’s hitting an absurd .514/.538/.865 on the season. Jimenez hasn’t been quite as impactful early on, but this was his second homer of the year which is a good sign for a guy whose biggest flaw offensively has been a lack of hard contact. He’s hitting .333/.333/.606 on the season.

Salem L 4-8

Eddinson Paulino, SS: 0-5, 2 K, 1 E Miguel Ugueto, RF: 2-4, 1 R Marcelo Mayer, DH: 0-4, 1 BB, 1 R, 3 K Blaze Jordan, 1B: 0-4, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 K, 1 E Brainer Bonaci, 3B/RF: 1-2, 2 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI

Oscar De La Rosa (SP; L): 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 3 K (31 pitches)

Overall it’s been a nice start to the season for Salem, as this is only their second loss in nine games to start 2022. That said, there’s been a couple of slow starts worth highlighting here in a game that didn’t really have any positive standouts beyond Bonaci. One is Jordan, who was a fascinating player coming into the season showing positive signs in 2021, but in a small sample. He’s hitting only .161/.297/.323 to start the season, and also already has three errors. That said, the biggest question with him was how much contact he’d make, and his strikeout rate is only 19 percent, so I’m chalking this up to small sample for now and not getting too worried. Paulino was a sleeper coming into this season, but he’s hitting just .161/.250/.355, and his strikeout rate is up over 30 percent.

Player of the Day: Brayan Bello

Player of the Day Tracker