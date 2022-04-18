Daily Red Sox Links: Tanner Houck, Michael Wacha, Garrett Whitlock

The Red Sox got a big start from Tanner Houck on Saturday en route to a win against the Twins, the first of two in a row to put their record over .500. Unfortunately, he’s one of multiple players who won’t be with the team as they travel to Toronto next week due to his vaccination status. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

Speaking of Houck, he shows up on Eno Sarris’ list of pitchers whose raw stuff has improved the most from last season early on in 2022. (Eno Sarris; The Athletic)

Coming into the season, it was certainly the expectation of most that the offense would be carrying the team. That group is starting to come around after a slow start, but early on it’s been the pitching that’s stood out. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Michael Wacha has been part of that, especially on Sunday when he made his Fenway debut with the team. It was, as one might expect, a bit of a different experience than his time at Fenway as the road pitcher in the 2013 World Series. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

The Red Sox also have a unique weapon in their bullpen with Garrett Whitlock being a multi-inning fireman, and perhaps can break a record that seemed unbreakable. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

The Celtics kicked off their playoff run on Sunday with a win, and prior to the game guard Derrick White won over some Red Sox fans by arriving in a Bobby Dalbec jersey. (Adam London; NESN)