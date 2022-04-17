Red Sox at Twins lineups: Rise up

The Red Sox and Twins square off this Easter Sunday as the hometown team looks to go above .500 behind Michael Wacha (1:35 p.m., NESN, MLBN out-of-market).

For the second time in three days, the Sox have the opportunity to enter the category of “winning team.” This time, they face Bailey Ober, who’s an easier draw than the sneaky good Joe Ryan, but they’ll have to rely on Wacha to do it. Wacha had a meh first start in which he gave up only one run over 4 1⁄ 3 innings but basically matched walks and strikeouts and wasn’t too impressive against a Tigers team that ended up winning the game. We’ll all hope for better today, especially against Ober, whose first start (four runs over five innings) was markedly worse.

Luis Arraez leads off for a Twins team once again short the injured Byron Buxton, while Gary Sánchez returns to the lineup as Sunday catcher. For the Red Sox, it’s mostly the A lineup with Kevin Plawecki in behind the plate for Christian Vázquez. That’s what we want to see!

Full lineups are below: