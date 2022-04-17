Daily Red Sox Links: Jerry Remy, Garrett Whitlock, John Means

Saturday was the 15th anniversary of the “Here comes the pizza!” call, and the first without Jerry Remy. Alex Cora reflects on what that call meant to him and the team. (Christopher Smith; Mass Live)

In American League East news, John Means is seeking a second opinion on his elbow. Who does Baltimore turn to after this injury? (Andy Kostka; Baltimore Sun)

Garrett Whitlock came in after Tanner Houck and Matt Strahm and did typical Garrett Whitlock things, i.e. just putting batters away). Julian McWilliams discusses what Whitlock has done to become an even better pitcher this year after his masterful rookie year in 2021. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

Xander Bogaerts was taking batting practice, but also found time to help a couple get engaged?!? (Molly Burkhardt; MLB.com)

Triston Casas went 3-4 in Saturday’s game in Worcester, helping power the WooSox to a 13-1 victory. (Katie Morrison; Mass Live)