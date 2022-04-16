 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game 8 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Twins

By Matt_Collins
/ new

Keepin’ it short for the Gamethread today. It’s Tanner Houck taking on Sonny Gray for the Red Sox and Twins, with Boston looking to bounce back from a series-opening loss on Friday. First pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

Go Sox!

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...