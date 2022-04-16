Filed under: Gamethreads Game 8 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Twins By Matt_Collins@MattRyCollins Apr 16, 2022, 3:47pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game 8 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Twins Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Keepin’ it short for the Gamethread today. It’s Tanner Houck taking on Sonny Gray for the Red Sox and Twins, with Boston looking to bounce back from a series-opening loss on Friday. First pitch at 4:10 PM ET. Go Sox! More From Over the Monster Red Sox vs. Twins Lineups: Houck vs. Gray matinee OTM Roundtable: What happens in the ninth? Red Sox Minor Lines: Salem spends all night on base OTM Open Thread 4/16: It is Saturday Daily Red Sox Links: Jackie Robinson, Garrett Whitlock, Jackie Bradley Jr. Red Sox 4, Twins 8: Too little too late in the home opener Loading comments...
