Red Sox vs. Twins Lineups: Houck vs. Gray matinee

The Red Sox started their series vs. the Twins on a sour note — losing 8-4 in the Fenway opener on Friday afternoon. They’ll get another shot at them in another matinee today with Tanner Houck on the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10pm from the Fens.

Byron Buxton is not in the lineup today for the Twins. He left early in Minnesota’s 8-4 win over the Sox yesterday with right knee soreness. He won’t start this afternoon and won’t play the rest of the weekend either, according to Ken Rosenthal. Nick Gordon filled in for Buxton and went 1-3 with a couple runs scored in relief of the star center fielder.

No surprises in the Red Sox lineup. They’ll run with the same group that has faced right handers all season with Sonny Gray on the mound.

The Sox will also wear their City Connect alternate uniforms for the first time in 2022 today. I’m not usually a fan of alternate uniforms but I make an exception in this case — those are cool.

Here’s how both teams line-up: