Red Sox Minor Lines: Salem spends all night on base

Worcester G1 L 3-7 (F/7)

Ryan Fitzgerald, RF: 2-4, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 1 K Jeter Downs, SS: 1-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Triston Casas, 1B: 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K Rob Refsnyder, CF: 1-3, 1 BB Connor Wong, C: 1-4 Christin Stewart, LF: 2-3, 1 2B, 1 BB Ronaldo Hernández, DH: 0-4, 2 K Yolmer Sánchez, 2B: 2-3, 1 2B, 2 R, 2 E Grant Williams, 3B: 2-3

Josh Winckowski (SP): 5 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (73 pitches) Durbin Feltman (L; BS): 2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (28 pitches)

Worcester G2 W 7-5 (F/7)

Ryan Fitzgerald, 2B: 0-4, 4 K Jeter Downs, SS: 2-3, 1 R, 1 SB Triston Casas, DH: 0-2, 1 BB, 1 R Rob Refsnyder, RF: 1-2, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI Franchy Cordero, CF: 2-3, 2 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Ronaldo Hernández, C: 1-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 3 RBI, 2 K Roberto Ramos, 1B: 1-2, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 K

Brian Keller (SP): 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K (40 pitches) Eduard Bazardo (W): 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (17 pitches) Tyler Danish: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (15 pitches) Kaleb Ort: 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 K (26 pitches)

It was a doubleheader for Worcester on Friday after Thursday’s game was rained out, and they got plenty of offense with some shaky pitching, as well as some uncharacteristically sloppy defense from Sánchez. That said, the veteran infielder continues to impress at the plate, now with a 1.093 OPS on the young season. Downs, meanwhile, had been struggling mightily to start this season, but he put his first home run of the year off the batter’s eye in game one, and got on base twice in the second game. This is a huge season for him after a down 2021, so hopefully this will be the day that sparks him moving forward.

Portland W 4-2

David Hamilton, SS: 1-4, 2 RBI, 1 K Christian Koss, 3B: 1-4, 2 K Pedro Castellanos, 1B: 0-4, 1 K Tyler Dearden, LF: 0-4, 1 K Wil Dalton, RF: 2-3, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI

Victor Santos (SP; W): 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (79 pitches) Jacob Wallace (H): 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 4 K (26 pitches)

I’m feeling like a broken record these days talking about Portland, but how about that pitching, huh? Their rotation is just stacked, and Santos is picking up where the others left off with a strong start to his season, having now just allowed the one earned run (plus three unearned) over 11 innings. There’s not a huge ceiling here as the stuff doesn’t really jump out, but having been acquired as the player to be named later for C.J. Chatham from the Phillies, he’s a hell of an addition as potential up-and-down rotation depth getting closer to the season.

Greenville L 5-7

Tyler McDonough, 2B: 2-5, 1 K, 1 SB, 1 E Ceddanne Rafaela, CF: 1-5, 1 HR, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Matthew Lugo, SS: 1-4, 1 SB Alex Binelas, 3B: 0-5, 4 K Gilberto Jimenez, RF: 1-4, 1 K, 1 CS Nicholas Northcut, 1B: 2-3, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 R, 1 RBI Alex Erro, C: 2-4, 1 3B, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 K

Shane Drohan (SP; L): 5 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 K (87 pitches) Jordan DiValerio: 2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 4 K (35 pitches)

Obviously we’re still very early in the season, but Rafaela is jumping out so far this season as a potential breakout. Mostly known for his athleticism and ability to play all over the diamond, both in the outfield and in on the infield dirt, he’s showing off a powerful bat early this season. His home run on Friday was his third of the season, and he’s now the proud owner of a 1.217 OPS. Oh, and he also had an outfield assist from center field in this game. Northcut’s power is less surprising, having hit his second homer of the year in this game. Whether or not he’ll be able to make enough contact for the power to play to its potential will always be the big question with him, but he had a nice game here and is off to a real solid start to his season.

Salem W 11-3

Brainer Bonaci, SS: 1-2, 4 BB, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB, 1 E Miguel Ugueto, RF: 4-6, 1 2B, 1 R, 4 RBI, 2 K, 1 CS Nathan Hickey, DH: 2-5, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 R, 2 RBI, 2 K Niko Kavadas, 1B: 1-5, 1 2B, 1 BB, 2 R, 3 K Yorberto Mejicano, C: 1-4, 1 HR, 1 BB, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 E Karson Simas, 2B: 0-2, 3 BB, 1 R, 2 RBI, 2 K

Angel Bastardo (SP): 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K (57 pitches) Jacob Webb: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (15 pitches)

It was an offensive explosion for Salem, who reached base an absurd 23 times with 11 hits and 12 walks. Bonaci was plenty patient at the top of the lineup, getting on base five times on the day to set the table for the rest of the lineup. That of course includes Ugueto, who came through with a four-hit day. Ugueto is looked at as more of an organizational player, though he had an .898 OPS on the complex last summer and is up in A-Ball as a 19-year-old. That’s no small feat. We’ll at least keep an eye on him as we move along in this season. Also, Angel Bastardo remains perhaps the best name in this system.

Player of the Day: Miguel Ugueto

Player of the Day Tracker