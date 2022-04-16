OTM Open Thread 4/16: It is Saturday

Happy Saturday! Opening Day was a game in the loss column but not a total loss with the power of Rafael Devers on display. The Red Sox and Minnesota Twins play the second of four games this afternoon with Sonny Gray and Tanner Houck facing off at 4:10 PM ET. Later on in the night, the free MLB.TV game of the day is between the Cubs and Rockies, starting at 8:10 PM ET. As the matinee you can tune into the Bruins hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins (another Fenway Sport Group product) at 12:30 PM ET. Talk about what you want, wish a happy birthday to Travis Shaw and former Sox Jim Lonborg, and be good to one another.