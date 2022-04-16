Daily Red Sox Links: Jackie Robinson, Garrett Whitlock, Jackie Bradley Jr.

Yesterday was the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson debut. Shakeia Taylor brings it with her latest piece on changing Jackie Robinson Day to a day to celebrate all of the firsts. (Shakeia Taylor; Baseball Prospectus)

‘The pig lives in the house?!’ Garrett Whitlock talks about his life before professional baseball in a recent Chad Jennings piece at The Athletic (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

John Tomase writes about what all of us fans have been thinking. The Red Sox need some pitching help. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

While Opening Day in Fenway did not go as planned, Jackie Bradley Jr. was glad to be back home. (Jason Mastrodonato; Boston Hearld)

Nick Pivetta’s velocity was down again in his latest start, and it could be mechanics related. (Christopher Smith; Mass Live)

The New York Mets unveiled the Tom Seaver statue yesterday in their home opener in Queens. (Bill Ladson; MLB.com)