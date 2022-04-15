Game 7 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Twins

The Red Sox make their triumphant return to Fenway Park for the first time since the ALCS last fall, taking on the Twins for their home opener on Jackie Robinson Day around the league. It’ll be Nick Pivetta on the mound for Boston while Joe Ryan gets the call for Minnesota. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

Last Night

Off

How to Watch

NESN will have the broadcast for this one.

How to Listen

WEEI 93.7 AM has the call.

Prep for the Game

Lineups

Series Preview

Today on the Site

Daily Links

Minor Lines

FanPost Friday

Off the Site

This is a good read on Jackie Robinson Day.

Nick Yorke’s discipline

(Note this is from prior to Thursday’s game.)

Nick Yorke has yet to swing at a pitch outside of the zone in 2022. More prospect notes here: https://t.co/sUeEOXE71J pic.twitter.com/HPEJkiriHe — tess taruskin (@tesstass) April 14, 2022

Join us below for the game today. Just remember to be respectful of everyone.

Go Sox!

Over the Monster has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Over the Monster and SB Nation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our guiding principles.