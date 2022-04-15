Red Sox vs. Twins lineups: The boys are back in town

The Red Sox return to Boston for an afternoon home opener against their Florida neighbors, the Minnesota Twins, this afternoon at Fenway Park behind Nick Pivetta (2:10 p.m., NESN). It’s also Jackie Robinson Day, with the league celebrating the man who broke the color barrier in the sport.

The Sox sit at 3-3 before today’s game, a half-game back of all the other three contenders, who sit at 4-3. It’s already clear that the bullpen is going to give us some heart palpitations all year, but isn’t that always the case? The key is to get into position to have said palpitations to take it from there.

All the major guys are out there this afternoon, and while I’m not saying this is Xander Bogaerts’ last home opener in a Red Sox uniform I’d, uh, give him quite the ovation today if you’re at the game or at home, just to send vibes to the team and management that X is a guy we love having around. Same for Rafael Devers. What do we like? Good baseball players! Where do we like them? Here!

The Twins roll out a version of the same lineup we saw a million times this March against Pivetta, who looks to rebound from an iffy start in New York to open the season. Given that the Twins nearly got perfect game’d by Clayton Kershaw, he has a good shot.

It’s one of the best days of the year, people. Enjoy it!