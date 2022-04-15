Daily Red Sox Links: Alex Cora, Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi

MLB.com caught up with Alex Cora to ask him about a variety of topics, including the state of the Red Sox rivalry and managing Enrique Hernández. (Bill Ladson; MLB.com)

John Tomase is, uh, not optimistic about the Red Sox retaining Xander Bogaerts beyond this year, with the shortstop being able to opt-out after the 2022 season. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

In addition to Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi is also set to hit free agency this winter, with the end of his contract coming. Reportedly the team has not approached him about an extension to this point. (Rob Bradford; WEEI)

Julian McWilliams goes over a few points about the Red Sox to this early point in the season. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

Boston did get to .500 on Wednesday, in the process winning their series against the Tigers. It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, though. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

The yellow City Connect jerseys the Red Sox turned into a good luck charm last season will be returning this weekend. (Jenna Ciccotelli; NESN)