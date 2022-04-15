OTM Open Thread 4/15: It is Friday

Happy Friday! Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls...it’s time for the home opener at Fenway Park. The Red Sox host the Minnesota Twins and the action starts at 2:10 PM ET. Nick Pivetta and Joe Ryan make up the pitching matchup. The weather will be cooler than we’ve had this week - about 53 degrees - but there is no rain in the forecast. The Fenway faithful will get to cheer Trevor Story for the first time. It should be a good day. At night, there is no free MLB.TV game today, but Apple TV+ has two free games, with White Sox-Rays at 7:10 PM ET, and then Reds-Dodgers at 10:10 PM ET. There’s also the final games of the NBA play-in tonight. Talk about what you want, get ready to cheer, and be good to one another.