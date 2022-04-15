 clock menu more-arrow no yes

OTM Open Thread 4/15: It is Friday

And Opening Day!

By Mike Carlucci
Tour Of Fenway Park Before Opening Day Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Happy Friday! Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls...it’s time for the home opener at Fenway Park. The Red Sox host the Minnesota Twins and the action starts at 2:10 PM ET. Nick Pivetta and Joe Ryan make up the pitching matchup. The weather will be cooler than we’ve had this week - about 53 degrees - but there is no rain in the forecast. The Fenway faithful will get to cheer Trevor Story for the first time. It should be a good day. At night, there is no free MLB.TV game today, but Apple TV+ has two free games, with White Sox-Rays at 7:10 PM ET, and then Reds-Dodgers at 10:10 PM ET. There’s also the final games of the NBA play-in tonight. Talk about what you want, get ready to cheer, and be good to one another.

