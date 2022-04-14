The Red Seat Podcast: Time to Extend Bogaerts and Devers

Welcome back to The Red Seat podcast. In episode 239, Jake Devereaux is joined by Bob Osgood to discuss the opening week of the Red Sox season.

After a quick rant towards the schedule makers, we opened the show talking about early season impressions, including the rotation, bullpen, and slow start from the lineup.

Garrett Whitlock signed an extension that could go through the 2028 season. Is this a win for the team, the player, or perhaps a win-win for both? How do we see the Red Sox managing Whitlock’s innings this year and does this extension change either of our thoughts on his short- and long-term role with the team?

With a shaky start in the field, we talked about Christian Arroyo’s role as a right fielder. Through no fault of his own, he’s being asked to play out of position. Might it be time to extend a contract offer to Michael Conforto?

We talk about the (non) contract extensions involving Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers and where the priority should be going forward. Will Devers’ mindset be affected at all by what he sees unfold next offseason with Xander Bogaerts?

Finally, we talk about which arms could be in contention to be sent to Worcester when the roster is cut from 28 to 26 in two weeks. Thanks for listening!