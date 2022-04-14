OTM Open Thread 4/14: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday! The Red Sox took two out of three from the Detroit Tigers and are heading back to Boston at .500. Opening Day at Fenway Park is tomorrow and the Sox are off today making the trip back from Michigan. The free game on MLB.TV today is between the Angels and Rangers, starting at 8:05 PM ET. In hockey, the Bruins host the Senators at 7:00 PM ET. Talk about what you want, get ready for tomorrow afternoon, and be good to one another.