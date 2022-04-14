Red Sox Minor Lines: Greenville explodes for 17 runs

Worcester W 7-3

Ryan Fitzgerald, 2B: 0-3, 1 BB, 1 R, 2 K Rob Refsnyder, CF: 2-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 2 RBI Triston Casas, 1B: 2-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 3 RBO Franchy Cordero, RF: 0-4, 2 K Ronaldo Hernández, C: 1-4, 1 2B, 1 R Yolmer Sánchez, SS: 1-2, 2 BB, 2 R, 1 K

Connor Seabold (SP; W): 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (71 pitches) Derek Holland: 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K (28 pitches)

Triston Casas can hit baseballs a long way, and it looks very good off the bat, as you can see here from his homer on Wednesday. He just absolutely uncorks on the ball, and it flies off his bat. That was his third homer of the year, and he’s got a .979 OPS despite a .231 batting average. Pretty good! Sánchez is also in the midst of a nice run to start the season, with his OPS now over 1.000. On the mound, Seabold was dominant against his former organization in terms of contact, allowing just a single on the day for hits. Still, I’d like to see him miss some more bats if he’s going to be a legitimate rotation depth option for the Red Sox this year. He doesn’t need to strike out a batter per inning, and if he can do this every time more power to him, but the lack of stuff was the biggest concern heading into the season, so it’s what I’ve got my eye on most with him.

Portland L 2-3

Christian Koss, SS: 2-5, 1 RBI Kole Cottam, C: 2-4, 2 K Brandon Howlett, DH: 0-2, 2 BB, 1 R, 2 K Hudson Potts, 1B: 0-2, 2 BB Wil Dalton, CF: 2-4, 1 R, 2 K

Jay Groome (SP): 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K (49 pitches) Oddanier Mosqueda: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (18 pitches)

Unfortunately this is the kind of game we may see from Portland a lot this year, with the pitching allowing just three hits and still losing. But the pitching is very good, and we’ve seen that in the last three games. That line from Groome is an outstanding line, and it’s also the worst among the last three Sea Dogs starters, the last two being Brandon Walter and Brayan Bello. This is a big year for Groome who, in an ideal world, will have pushed himself to Triple-A at some point in the middle of the season. He’ll need to string some of these starts together in a way he hasn’t to this point in his career, and any string of good starts needs a first one to get going.

Full BreakingT Red Sox Collection Take a look at the entire shirt collection from our friends over at BreakingT, including the one pictured above.

Greenville W 17-3

Tyler McDonough, LF: 2-6, 2 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI Ceddanne Rafaela, CF: 4-6, 2 2B, 3 R, 1 RBI Nick Yorke, 2B: 5-6, 3 R, 4 RBI Alex Binelas, 1B: 1-3, 1 HR, 2 BB, 2 R, 3 RBI Matthew Lugo, SS: 3-6, 1 RBI, 1 K Gilberto Jimenez, RF: 2-6, 1 2B, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 K Nicholas Northcut, 3B: 1-6, 1 HR, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 K Stephen Scott, C: 2-6, 1 2B, 2 R, 2 K

Chih-Jung Liu (SP): 4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 3 K (64 pitches) Ryan Zeferjahn (W): 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (35 pitches) Devon Roedahl: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K (21 pitches)

Well how’s that for an offensive explosion? We knew this Greenville lineup was going to be a lot of fun this year, and this was an extreme version of that. Yorke somehow managed to finish this game with five singles, which feels almost impossible. Hard to say how much of that was luck just from the box score, but any time you get five hits you’re doing something right. Binelas now has three homers on the young season after coming in via the Hunter Renfroe trade this past winter. Rafaela, Lugo, and Jimenez, meanwhile, all maintain OPS’s over 1.000 in the early season as well. There’s a ton of talent here in this lineup, and while they aren’t going to approach 20 runs every night, that they even have the potential to do so speaks volumes.

Salem L 6-7

Eddinson Paulino, LF: 1-4, 1 3B, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI Brainer Bonaci, 2B: 1-4, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K, 1 CS Marcelo Mayer, SS: 0-3, 2 BB, 1 R, 1 K Blaze Jordan, 3B: 1-5, 1 RBI, 2 K Niko Kavadas, 1B: 0-2, 3 BB, 2 K

Nathanael Cruz (SP): 1.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 5 BB, 2 K (44 pitches) Tyler Uberstine: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 K (64 pitches)

This must have been an excruciating game to watch, with the two sides combining for 19 walks. Salem managed to get six runs across despite four hits on the day, three of which were singles and the other the Paulino triple. That’s absurd. Not much else to say besides I’m glad I didn’t have to sit through this one.

Player of the Day: Ceddanne Rafaela

Player of the Day Tracker