Red Sox at Tigers Lineups: On the other side of the ERod Show

The rubber match between the Red Sox and Tigers is slated for a 1:10pm start, but the weather in Detroit looks unforgiving, to put it lightly. There are thunderstorms in the forecast throughout the area and they don’t appear to be letting up, at least at this point, throughout the afternoon.

But if this game does happen — on time or otherwise — it’ll feature a Red Sox lineup with a couple notable twists. Trevor Story is back from a bout with food poisoning, which is good! But Xander Boegarts is out, which is bad. The good news is it’s not an injury issue with Bogaerts, but rather just a day off early in the year coming off a short spring training. Story will bat third and continue to play second while Christian Arroyo fills in at shortstop and bats sixth. Bobby Dalbec has been bumped up to the fifth spot against the lefty and — with Arroyo manning the infield — Jackie Bradley Jr. is in the lineup batting ninth and playing right field, despite the lefty opposing starter.

And speaking of starters, today’s game features a good pitching matchup between Nathan Eovaldi and Old Friend Eduardo Rodriguez, who signed for five years and $77 million with Detroit early this past offseason. Boston’s bat woke up late in yesterday’s win and the Sox will try to keep their bats warm amid some less-than-ideal conditions with this lineup.

Full lineups are below: