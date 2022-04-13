Daily Red Sox Links: Garrett Whitlock, Rafael Devers, Eduardo Rodriguez

Garrett Whitlock came in to pitch the sixth inning in the Red Sox’s win over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. Then he pitched the seventh, eighth and ninth on his way to sealing the victory. NESN has the scoop on Alex Cora’s strategy with his top reliever. (Scott Edwards Jr.; NESN)

Although the Red Sox’s offense has been slow to start this season, Rafael Devers has been great as usual. So, maybe the Red Sox should figure out a way to pay the man. (Rob Bradford; WEEI/Audacy)

The Red Sox will battle an old friend on Wednesday, with Eduardo Rodriguez starting for the Detroit Tigers. When Xander Bogaerts comes to the plate, Rodriguez will be especially focused. (Jason Beck and Dana Wakiji; MLB.com)

Even though he doesn’t go into a phonebooth before starts, Rich Hill has an entirely unique persona on the mound. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Due to how highly regarded he is as a prospect, Triston Casas knows very well how important he is and will be for the Red Sox. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

Of all the things that helped David Ortiz on his path to Red Sox stardom and the Hall of Fame, drinking whiskey wasn’t one I expected. (Jackson Thompson; Yahoo News)