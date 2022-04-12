Game 5 Gamethread: Red Sox at Tigers

The Red Sox continue to struggle to start this season with their offense kind of dragging their feet, in part due to a wonky schedule and in part because they are simply in a funk. They’ll look to bounce back in this one with Rich Hill on the mound to take on Tyler Alexander for the Tigers. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET.

Last Night

Loss; 1-3

How to Watch

NESN’s got the local broadcast. For those out of market, this is today’s MLBTV free game of the day.

How to Listen

WEEI 93.7 AM has the call.

Prep for the Game

Lineups

Series Preview

Today on the Site

Daily Links

Target: Upton

SB Nation Reacts

Join us below for the game today. Just remember to be respectful of everyone.

Go Sox!

Over the Monster has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Over the Monster and SB Nation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our guiding principles.