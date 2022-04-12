Red Sox at Tigers lineups: It’s W-2 season

Rich Hill makes the first start of his third go-round with the Red Sox as Boston looks to win their second game of the year this afternoon against lefty Tyler Alexander and the Tigers (1:05 p.m., NESN).

It hasn’t been a slow start for the Sox, exactly, but the runs have come at the wrong times and the leads haven’t stood up. The Sunday night game to Monday afternoon game to Tuesday afternoon game schedule can’t be helping too much, but you play the hand you’re dealt, and the Sox will play their hand here.

Detroit’s lineup is similar to yesterday’s with the notable exception of Spencer Torkelson, the former No. 1 overall pick who’s a tremendously exciting offensive prospect but has had a rough adjustment to the show. He’s batting eighth, but don’t let it fool you. If he hits the ball, it will go far. Batting ninth and catcher is Dustin Garneau, who is still not and never will be Justin Morneau, no matter how similar their names.

This is a lefty-lefty matchup, so the Sox break out the righty bats. No Jackie Bradley Jr.; Christian Arroyo takes his place in right field. Kevin Plawecki is behind the dish, and Jonathan Araúz plays second and bats ninth with Trevor Story still out for what he said this morning was food poisoning. Alex Verdugo bats seventh, but stays in. Anyhow, afternoon baseball! Enjoy it!