Daily Red Sox Links: Eduardo Rodriguez, Rafael Devers, Alex Verdugo

Related Scattered Thoughts after opening weekend

The opening series over the weekend in New York was not what the Red Sox were looking for to start their season, as they dropped two of three in the Bronx. Still, there were some positives to take away from the series. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

After leaving New York, the Red Sox have of course headed to Detroit, where they dropped the first of three there. Later in the series, weather permitting, they’ll see old friend Eduardo Rodriguez, who is quickly making himself at home in Detroit. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

On Sunday night, Jeff Passan stopped by the ESPN2 “KayRod” broadcast (I hate that I just typed that word) and reported that the Red Sox and Rafael Devers are far apart in extension talks. (Alex Reimer; WEEI)

You may have noticed that Alex Verdugo’s got some white webbing in his glove this year that makes it look like regular catches are snowcones. He talked to Christopher Smith about the glove, which honors his family’s Mexican heritage. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

SoxProspects announced their pre-season minor-league All-Stars. (James Dunne; SoxProspects)

The Athletic unveiled their latest Power Rankings, with the Red Sox sitting in the middle of the league. (James Fegan and Nick Groke; The Athletic)