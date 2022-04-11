Game 4 Gamethread: Red Sox at Tigers

The Red Sox didn’t get the series win they were hoping for in the Bronx to kick off their 2022 campaign, but they did at least avoid a sweep on Sunday and got to have a happy flight to Detroit coming off a win. They’ll look to build off that momentum with Michael Wacha on the mound to make his Red Sox debut, taking on the young Matt Manning. First pitch is set for 5:10 PM ET.

Last Night

Win; 4-3

How to Watch

NESN’s got the local broadcast for this one.

How to Listen

WEEI 93.7 AM has the call.

Prep for the Game

Lineups

Series Preview

Today on the Site

Daily Links

Minor Lines

Opening weekend scattered thoughts

Jake Diekman just does not care

Jake Diekman is kind of intense!



Do you want to be the closer? “I don’t really give two shits.”



Can I quote you on that?

“Yeah, do it, I don’t really care.” — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) April 11, 2022

Join us below for the game today. Just remember to be respectful of everyone.

Go Sox!

Over the Monster has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Over the Monster and SB Nation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our guiding principles.