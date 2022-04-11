Red Sox at Tigers lineups: Let’s go streaking!

The Red Sox head to the Midwest this afternoon to as they kick off a three-game set against the Tigers (5:10 p.m., NESN) behind Michael Wacha, who makes his Boston debut.

Wacha had a decent spring, but he’s not a big strikeout guy, so there is some variance built into his results that could bite the Sox the way it’s bitten his last two employers — his last three “full” season ERAs (thanks, 2020) were 4.76, 6.62 and 5.05. That’s not going to cut it in the AL East, but fortunately for us the Tigers are not in the AL East, so maybe they’ll flail away accordingly.

Their lineup is not the most potent even with phenoms Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene in the lineup, but in their absences, the flailing is on the table. Miguel Cabrera is still DHing and batting fifth, but they took Javier Báez from the Cubs, so there’s that. He’s batting third. Jonathan Schoop is playing second base and batting sixth. Other people are playing other positions and batting in the other spots.

The Red Sox give Bombin’ Bobby Dalbec the day off, with Travis Shaw getting the start at first base, while Trevor Story remains out with a non-COVID illness. Little else to report. Up and at them!