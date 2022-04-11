OTM Open Thread 4/11: It is Monday

Happy Monday everyone. The Red Sox are still on the road for their second series of the 2022 season, now heading west to Detroit for a three-game set against the Tigers. Michael Wacha makes his Boston debut for the opener tonight, taking on Matt Manning with first pitch at 5:10 PM ET. That’s it for Boston sports, with the Celtics off until Sunday when they start their playoff run while the Bruins just have a day off. For baseball, the Mets and Phillies play on FS1 at 6:45 PM ET, while the free MLB.TV game of the day is in the afternoon with the Cardinals and Pirates at 2:15 PM ET. Use this space to discuss whatever you’d like. As always, just be nice to each other.