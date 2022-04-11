Red Sox Minor Lines: Brandon Walter picks up where he left off

Worcester W 9-4

Jeter Downs, SS: 0-4, 1 BB, 1 R, 4 K Triston Casas, 1B: 0-3, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI Franchy Cordero, CF: 2-5, 1 HR, 1 R, 3 RBI, 1 K Johan Mieses, RF: 1-3, 1 2B, 2 BB, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 K Roldani Baldwin, C: 1-4, 1 HR, 1 BB, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 K

Darwinzon Hernandez (SP): 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K (47 pitches) Kyle Hart (W): 3.2 IP, 8 H, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (66 pitches) Zack Kelly: 1.1 IP. 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K (24 pitches) Derek Holland: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (15 pitches)

So, uh, we at least warming up the Franchy Cordero bandwagon yet? The outfielder struggled mightily in the majors last season, but crushed it at Triple-A and he’s right back to that level here to start this season. Just a week into the season, he now already has three homers, and his OPS is up to 1.237. He’s also played center field twice in the process as well. To answer the original question, no I’m not warming it up yet, but I’m at least mentally figuring out if I know where the keys are. Hernandez should also not be overlooked here, either. Now, he did hit two batters so it wasn’t a totally clean outing, but two baserunners in three innings is basically what you’re looking for from him.

Portland L 2-6

David Hamilton, SS: 1-3, 2 BB, 1 K, 2 SB Pedro Castellanos, DH: 0-4, 2 K Brandon Howlett, RF: 1-3, 1 BB, 1 R, 2 K

Brandon Walter (SP): 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K (62 pitches) Joan Martinez (L): 1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 2 K (26 pitches) Andrew Politi: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (21 pitches)

That’s a hell of a start to the season for Brandon Walter, who is perhaps the most interesting pitcher in the system. After shoving in 2021, there were still some mostly valid questions about how much to read into those numbers given his age relative to the competition. It was an open question how the lefty would throw once he got to the upper levels. Well, so far he’s picking up right where he left off. Obviously it is just one game, but this was a dominant outing from the Red Sox lefty and it’s a real shame both his bullpen and his lineup let him down. Sox Prospects has moved him up into their top 10, and it’s getting harder and harder to argue that.

Greenville L 4-9

Tyler McDonough, 2B: 0-4, 3 K Ceddanne Rafaela, CF: 0-3, 1 BB, 1 SB, 1 CS Matthew Lugo, SS: 3-4, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 R, 1 K Alex Binelas, DH: 2-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 K, 1 SB Joe Davis, 1B: 1-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 K

Wyatt Olds (SP; L): 2.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 4 K (70 pitches) Jorge Rodriguez: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 3 K (64 pitches)

The pitching here was forgettable, and I was surprised before the season even started that they’re developing Olds as a starter rather than a reliever, but there’s a few interesting things to note offensively. One, Binelas hit his first homer in a Red Sox uniform. He’s an intriguing power-hitting prospect who came back from the Brewers in the Hunter Renfroe deal. Two, is Joe Davis the next Ohtani? After pitching earlier in the series, he hits a home run here. Of course, we should note this is a joke and he was only pitching in a blowout not as a two-way player. And thirdly, Lugo is off to a scorching start. He never really got going in 2021, so it’s really nice to see him swinging like this. His double here was his third in as many games, and his OPS is up to 1.714.

Salem W 6-5

Eddinson Paulino, CF: 1-4, 2 K, 1 E Marcelo Mayer, SS: 2-4, 2 RBI, 1 E Blaze Jordan, 3B: 1-4, 1 RBI Niko Kavadas, DH: 0-3, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 K Tyler Miller, 1B: 2-4, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 K Yorberto Mejicano, C: 2-4, 1 R, 2 RBI

Gabriel Jackson (SP): 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (34 pitches) Adenys Bautista (W): 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (25 pitches)

Not a whole lot to report here, with Salem grabbing a nice win but without a truly notable performance. That said, Marcelo Mayer had two more hits and his batting average fell to .538 on the season. Shame on him.

Player of the Day: Brandon Walter

Player of the Day Tracker