Daily Red Sox Links: Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck, Matt Barnes

Sunday was a good day for the Red Sox, and not just because they were able to notch their first victory of the season in Yankee Stadium, avoiding a second straight year kicking off with a sweep. They also were able to lock up Garrett Whitlock to a long-term deal. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

However, that may not be the only transaction of this early-season period. Granted, I remain skeptical that this is something to read too much into, but Chaim Bloom has indicated he’s open to making a deal early in the season if it makes sense. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

One of the big questions for Tanner Houck this season, particularly relating to his ability to stick as a starter, will be the effectiveness of his splitter and how willing he is to throw it. He says he’s feeling good, though I’ll not he threw it just once on Sunday night. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

The bullpen came through for the most part for Boston over the weekend, and they did so with Matt Barnes not making any appearances. The team hopes he’ll be ready to go Monday in Detroit. (Conor Roche; Boston.com)

Down on the farm, Franchy Cordero is off to a scorching start. Should he get another chance in the majors? (Scott Neville; NESN)