Game 3 Gamethread: Red Sox at Yankees

The Red Sox have not gotten off to the start they wanted this season, but if you’re looking for optimism (and who isn’t?) then you can point to both of these games being close and winnable. Now they just need to get a couple hits with runners in scoring position. We’re not asking for too much, I don’t think. Boston has Tanner Houck on the mound taking on Jordan Montgomery of the Yankees. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

Last Night

Loss; 2-4

How to Watch

ESPN, and their revamped broadcast, has the exclusive broadcast for this one.

How to Listen

WEEI 93.7 AM has the call.

Prep for the Game

Lineups

Series Preview

Today on the Site

Daily Links

Minor Lines

Whitlock extension

Bazardo clears waivers

Incredible performance in the NPB

Roki Sasaki's 19 Strikeout Perfect Game!

T102 MPH



He's still only 20 years old.



The Monster of the Reiwa pic.twitter.com/aQeWWcFRnl — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 10, 2022

More Filth

More years of this filth. pic.twitter.com/mXwwIBswm1 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 10, 2022

Join us below for the game today. Just remember to be respectful of everyone.

Go Sox!

Over the Monster has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Over the Monster and SB Nation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our guiding principles.