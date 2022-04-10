Daily Red Sox Links: Matt Barnes, Alex Verdugo, Jarren Duran

The Red Sox and Yankees have one big thing in common heading into this season, with top players on each side notably failing to get contract extensions done before the season. Sean McAdam looks at those situations, plus more. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

John Tomase writes that, yes, we are already worried about the bullpen, though I’d probably phrase it as continuing to be worried rather than already. (While, yes, still acknowledging it is early and there have been positives!) (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Speaking of the bullpen, it is of note that Matt Barnes has yet to pitch, and he could end up on the injured list. (Jenna Ciccotelli; NESN)

You may have seen Alex Verdugo pointing at some Yankees fans after his home run. He talked about what he was doing after the game. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

Red Sox aside, Pete Abraham is liking what he’s seeing from the sport as a whole to start this season. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

Down in Worcester, Jarren Duran has missed the last couple of days after testing positive for COVID. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)