OTM Open Thread 4/10: It is Sunday

Happy Sunday. The Red Sox will try again to get their first win on the board against the New York Yankees at 7:08 PM ET on ESPN. In the afternoon, the Bruins play the Capitals at 1:30 PM ET. And this evening in the basketball side of things, the Celtics take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:00 PM ET in their regular season finale. The free MLB. TV game of the day is Mets-Nationals at 1:35 PM ET. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.