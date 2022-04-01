Red Sox at Rays lineups: Iron sharpens iron

The Red Sox and Rays face off for the final time in the preseason as former Ray Rich Hill faces Ryan Yarbrough down in Florida (1:05 p.m., NESN).

There are only five games left in Spring Training, which means we’re at or nearing final tune-up time for members of the rotation. Hill looks to continue his extremely strong spring — 5 innings, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk, 0 runs — as he figures to be a big part of the Sox’s rotation, especially with Chris Sale perpetually on injury watch.

Trevor Story is back in the lineup, batting and playing second. Xander Bogearts and Jackie Bradley Jr. get the day off, with Jonathan Araúz and Rob Refsnyder taking their places, at least sort of—Christian Arroyo leads off and plays JBJ’s normal right field spot, while Refsnyder plays center field. Which, oh yeah, Enrique Hernández gets the day off against the lefty Yarbrough.

And that’s about it. Last fake Friday! Real Fridays forthcoming! Much prefer those. Later skaters.