OTM Open Thread 4/1: It is Friday

Less than a week

By Mike Carlucci
Happy Friday! The Red Sox send Rich Hill to take on the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:05 PM ET. Still fighting for a rotation spot, Hill will be looking to put up strong innings. While the Sox are still in Florida, the Pacers are in Boston to play the Celtics at 7:30 PM ET. The Celtics are looking to snap a two-game losing streak. There are rumors about a trade brewing between the San Diego Padres and the Pittsburgh Pirates that would send outfielder Bryan Reynolds to California. You know, a team in Boston could use another outfielder...interested? Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

