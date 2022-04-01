Daily Red Sox Links: Christian Vázquez, Jeter Downs, Trevor Story

After struggling at the plate in 2021, Christian Vázquez has his work cut out for him in 2022. (Justin Leger; NBC Sports Boston)

Jeter Downs may have fallen back in the prospect pecking order for the Red Sox, but that doesn’t mean he’s lost his chance to become a major part of the organization’s future. (Jenna Ciccotelli; NESN)

Although we know some of the details about Trevor Story’s path to to the Red Sox, only people more intimately involved with the process like Alex Cora can paint the full picture. (Logan Mullen; WEEI/Audacy)

If the Red Sox are looking for some extra heat out of their pitching staff, Chris Murphy could be the pitcher for them. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

What if Garrett Whitlock’s changeup got even better? If it does, we may have to thank Michael Wacha. (Rob Bradford;WEEI/Audacy)

Jen McCaffrey answered questions from readers, providing some insight on balancing a lineup and more. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

The Red Sox are making moves to help protect the planet. (Akiko Fujita; Yahoo Finance)