OTM Open Thread 3/9: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday! MLB and the MLBPA met late into the night and as a result Rob Manfred didn’t cancel any more games! Are we going to have a deal? Who knows! With any luck they’ll make a deal before too much of the season is lost (hint: it’s possible to reschedule 6 games Mr. Manfred). The Celtics and Hornets play at 7:00 PM ET. The sun sets at 5:44 in Boston today but next week, watch out. It’s going to start looking and feeling more like spring...come on MLB, make this happen. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.