Daily Red Sox Links: Carlos Correa, Nick Yorke, Wilkelman Gonzalez

Carlos Correa is perhaps the best free agent left unsigned this offseason, but that doesn’t mean the Red Sox should empty the vault and do whatever it takes to bring him on board. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

It may be a while before Nick Yorke plays in Boston, but he’s quickly become a player the Red Sox are expecting big things from in the future. That’s a lot of pressure, but it’s nothing Yorke isn’t ready to tackle. (Ian Browne; MLB.com)

By increasing his velocity at an exceptional rate, Wilkelman Gonzalez is making quite the name for himself. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

Speaking of fast things, Justin Choi at FanGraphs delved into the benefits of swinging a bat very quickly. (Justin Choi; FanGraphs)

Alex Cora is feeling pretty good this spring, even if MLB games are still a ways off. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

Cora’s optimism, particularly about the Red Sox’s chances in 2022, is not shared by our pals over at Beyond the Box Score. (Steven Martano; Beyond the Box Score)