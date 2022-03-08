Daily Red Sox Links: Marcelo Mayer, Alex Cora, Lockout

We are still waiting for the opening of major-league camp, which will come whenever the lockout is lifted, but the good news is minor-league did kick off on Monday. Marcelo Mayer looks to have had a productive winter. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

Jen McCaffrey looks at some storylines to watch with the opening of minor-league camp. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

Alex Cora and the rest of the staff are down in Fort Myers as well, though they are hoping to be joined soon by players to actually coach. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

Speaking of prospects, the Sox Prospects crew has some scouting updates on names to know in the lowest levels of the system. (Ian Cundall; Sox Prospects)

Fenway Sports Group already has claims in other sports with Liverpool in English soccer, and it looks like they hope their next stop will be the NBA. (Michael Silverman; Boston Globe)

It seems likely that we are going to see a shortened season due to the lockout, and Jason Mastrodonato thinks that may be a good thing for the Red Sox. (Jason Mastrodonato; Boston Herald)

R.J. Anderson writes that the leverage may flip soon if the lockout drags too much longer. (R.J. Anderson; CBS)