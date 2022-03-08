OTM Open Thread 3/8: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday! The legal teams for MLB and the MLBPA met yesterday (surprise!) and will meet again today. Once again, MLB is calling it a deadline. Per Evan Drellich a 162 game schedule is still in play! What about Rob Manfred’s announcement last week? Eh, guess it doesn’t matter. Although another week will be canceled if there isn’t a deal reached. But presumably those games could be rescheduled, even if the first set eventually just ran out of time to make up. No Celtics or Bruins today. No spring training games. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.