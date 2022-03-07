SB Nation Reacts: Hoping for a resolution

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Each week, we send 30 polls to plugged in fans from each team. Red Sox fans, sign up HERE to join Reacts.

We are closing in on 100 days of the owner-imposed lockout in MLB, with weeks of spring training having already been cancelled and the first two series of the regular season. It seems we are not far off from more regular season games being cancelled, though that’s just speculation. It’s possible that they could condense the schedule more to fit more games. Either way, though, we are stuck without anything in baseball aside from the occasional minor-league signing, and while minor-league camps are up and running it’s not quite the same.

And so for this week’s SB Nation Reacts surveys (sign up above!) we are wondering about how fans see this whole ordeal going. Will it end soon? Will they play close to a full season? Will the season even matter as much with the schedule being reduced? Let’s see what you all had to say.

In what month will Opening Day take place?

This seems to be the smart money at this point. Assuming you want at least three or four weeks of spring training, and that camps would need a few days at least between the deal being agreed to and players all reporting, that means a deal would probably need to be done likely by the last full week of this month. It’s certainly not impossible, but I’m betting against that. May seems about right, especially since the revelation that teams only need to pay back broadcast partners after roughly 25 games are missed, with that number differing slightly for different teams. With every passing day, though, I will admit it gets harder to think even May isn’t optimistic.

How many games do they need?

I guess I would need meaningful to be defined. I get where 150 is coming from, but even if they played 100 I would probably still think it’d be meaningful in the sense that I wouldn’t think the championship is a fraud. I don’t think the Dodgers’ World Series title from 2020 even is totally fraudulent, and that was 40 fewer games than the lowest option here. Just give me as many games as is possible under the circumstances and we’ll let the historians worry about the meaning.