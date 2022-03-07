Today in Red Sox History: March 7

Today in Red Sox History, it’s a quiet day with a look back on a pitcher’s suspension, and a former player who can’t stop talking about Boston.

Today in OTM History

2020: Looking for more rotation depth to supplement the roster; Things would obviously change with the shutdown just a week away, but yeah I think this team could have used more, or just different, pitching.

2019: Thinking about Steven Wright’s PED suspension; I know why, but it’s still kind of funny looking back at a knuckleballer being busted for PEDs.

2018: Teams are starting to show interest in Blake Swihart; It would be a whole year before he is actually dealt. Last season Swihart was in the Nationals organization, hitting .198/.299/.339 in Triple-A. He’s currently a free agent.

2016: How patient should we be with Rusney Castillo?; Castillo’s career arch is one of the bigger what ifs for me in my time covering the team. I don’t think the Red Sox did anything wrong per se, but I think he would have gotten more chances with a worse team, and who knows, maybe he does put it together.

2013: Carl Crawford can’t stop talking about the Red Sox; They’d get the last laugh this season.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Happy 86th birthday to Galen Cisco, who originally came up with the Red Sox in 1961 before being claimed off waivers by the Mets midway through the following season. Cisco would come back and make a few appearances out of the bullpen for the Impossible Dream 1967 team.

