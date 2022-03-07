Daily Red Sox Links: Alex Binelas, John Henry, Pitch Clock

On Sunday, the Red Sox announced the addition of relievers, Silvino Bracho and Darin Gillies, to minor-league deals. Assuming major league camp occurs in 2022, both Bracho and Gillies received invites with their deals. (Chris Cotillo; Mass Live)

Bill Speros believes it might just be time for longtime Red Sox owner John Henry to move on from the club. (Bill Speros; Boston Herald)

MLB and the MLBPA are in the middle of a 95-day lockout and honestly, there does not seem to be an end in sight. The league is now expected to cancel another week of scheduled games amidst the dispute. (Bob Nightengale; USA Today)

Meanwhile, minor-league camp is buzzing down in Fort Myers. Alex Binelas and David Hamilton, both part of the trade that sent Hunter Renfroe to Milwaukee, are two players ready to make an impression. (Christopher Smith; Mass Live)

MLB and the MLBPA are in a staredown, the beginning of a Mortal Kombat game, with the words FIGHT written above their heads. It’s a matter of who blinks first. MLB spokesperson believes the union moved ‘backwards’ with the latest CBA proposal made on Sunday. (Erin Walsh; Bleacher Report)

MLB has proposed a 14-second pitch clock when the bases are cleared and a 19-second clock with runners on the bases. The players have made an offer that includes the league having the ability to implement this clock as soon as 2023. (Jesse Rogers; ESPN)