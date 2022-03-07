OTM Open Thread 3/7: It is Monday

Happy Monday! Surprising nobody MLB said that the response from the MLBPA yesterday didn’t meet their demands. Canceling the next batch of games from the regular season is probably happening this week. The Kings are in town to face the Bruins at 7:00 PM ET. The sun sets in Boston at 5:41 PM. That’s a sign of spring! And it’s a good week to catch up on sleep before losing an hour on Sunday. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.