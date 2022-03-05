Daily Red Sox Links: Lockout, Luxury Tax, Rule 5 Draft

The lockout only continues as we make our way through the first week of March, and it’s not even clear when the two sides will have a formal meeting again. (Though, in fairness, reports indicate it shouldn’t be too long.) Alex Speier takes an overhead view of the issues holding up the negotiations. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

To some extent, the damage of this lockout is already done. Jason Mastrodonato wonders where MLB goes from here. (Jason Mastrodonato; Boston Herald)

The owners have not really moved at all on the luxury tax thresholds, which technically don’t even exist right now after the expiration of the CBA. Even with the marginal increase in their last offer in Florida, there were still four owners who voted against them for being too high. (Evan Drellich; The Athletic)

While the two sides are still deadlocked, Chad Jennings wonders what relegation and promotion could look like in MLB context. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

Old friend Joe Kelly doesn’t want people to forget about the game. (Joe Kelly; LA Times)

The staff over at CBS tries to figure out when the season will actually get underway. (CBS MLB Staff)

One of the aspects of the baseball calendar that has been thrown off due to the lockout has been the Rule 5 Draft, which now some executives are wanting to cancel. (Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan; ESPN)