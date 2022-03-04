Today in Red Sox History: March 4

Today in Red Sox history, we have an outfielder leaving in free agency, another being traded, and one of the recent tragedies in the team’s history.

Today in OTM History

2021: Jackie Bradley Jr. leaves Boston, signing with the Milwaukee Brewers; Bradley would go on to be perhaps the worst major-league hitter last season, and of course is now back in Boston after a pre-lockout trade.

2020: Chris Sale is optimistic to avoid surgery; It was a bit of a relief at the time, but it’d only last a few weeks as he’d go under the knife at the end of the month.

2016: Ruben Amaro Jr. says the Red Sox were right not to trade Mookie Betts for Cole Hamels; Ya think?

2015: Is Mookie really the best leadoff option?; Yes. Yes he is.

Today in Red Sox History

2010: Ryan Westmoreland leaves camp with medical issue; The following day he would be diagnosed with a brain issue, for which he will have to undergo multiple surgeries. Once one of the top prospects in the Red Sox system, the Rhode Island native would have to retire. He’s now coaching for UMass Dartmouth.

1921: Red Sox trade Harry Hooper to the Chicago White Sox for Nemo Leibold and Shano Collins; Hooper played 12 years in Boston, winning four World Series and eventually making the Hall of Fame. The Red Sox wouldn’t get a ton of impact from the players they received in return.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Happy would-be 125th birthday to Lefty O’Doul, who broke out in his 30s to become one of the game’s best pure hitters, but prior to that had one unsuccessful season in Boston.

Happy 33rd birthday to Rubby De La Rosa, who was arguably the most exciting part of the Nick Punto trade, but never quite panned out. He is now in Japan pitching for the Yomiuri Giants.

