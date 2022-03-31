New Shirt: Celebrating the Trevor Story signing

People who have been reading the site for the last few years certainly knew that, after it was announced that the Red Sox were signing Trevor Story to a six-year deal, that our friends over at BreakingT were going to come up with a new design to celebrate the new addition to the club. They’ve been hard at work figuring out what would be the best route to take with this one, and I think you’re going to like it.

There are, of course, a lot of routes one can go with Story’s last name, and this is where they’ve landed.

Story has been the biggest addition the Red Sox have made in the Chaim Bloom era, and he should transform not only the Red Sox lineup, but also their infield defense along with their baserunning efforts. People looking for alternatives to just a regular old Story jersey, or perhaps something in addition to that, you needn’t look any further.

