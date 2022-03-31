Red Sox Farm Preview: Worcester Red Sox

Along with Opening Day for the Red Sox taking place on April 7, less than two weeks from today, the minor-league season will also be getting going for the four full-season levels that week as well. With that in mind, this week we will be previewing those four levels for Boston, using the projected rosters from our friends at Sox Prospects. For each projected roster we’ll cover the top prospects for position players, starters, and relievers, as well as a sleeper and other notables from the roster. Today we finish up with Triple-A Worcester.

Top Position Player Prospect

Triston Casas, 1B

There was little internal debate (as in, in my brain) as to who would be the top position player prospect on this list, as Casas is arguably the best prospect in the organization regardless of level or position. The former first round pick has progressed about as well as anyone could have imagined when he first turned pro back in 2018 coming out of high school. Despite having just turned 22 at the start of this year, he’s already handled with relative ease every level with which he has been presented, reached Triple-A for a cup of coffee, and even stood out at the Olympics.

We of course have to mention the fact that he is a first base only kind of player, and thus does not have a ton of margin for error at the plate given that relative lack of defensive value. That being said, for one thing he has the makings of a good defensive first baseman, and while that may not be as valuable as some other positions it also should not be tossed aside as nothing. And more importantly, everything about his profile at the plate suggests that the man will hit. Casas is an intimidating presence in the batter’s box just due to his size, and his power matches that well. He also has perhaps the best approach at the plate, allowing him to hide some minor hit tool concerns and tap into his power on a more regular basis. He’s going to make his debut this season barring injury, and he has all of the makings of a consistent All-Star at first base for years to come.

Full BreakingT Shirt Collection Take a look at the entire shirt collection from our friends over at BreakingT, including the one pictured above.

Top Starting Pitching Prospect

Josh Winckowski, RHP

There were a couple of different options for this one, and I suspect some people would opt for Connor Seabold, but I’m going with Winckowski. He’s a little bit further behind developmentally having just gotten up to Triple-A at the end of last season, but he’s also got a bit more upside. That’s not to say he’s a future ace, of course, but his stuff is a few ticks above what they get from Seabold, and in today’s game that’s a very important thing. It’s still unclear that Winckowski will be able to stick as a starter long-term, but he’s got a nice three-pitch arsenal with each of those offerings coming in at least average. It’ll just be a matter of whether or not he can consistently command the stuff to be able to pitch full starts every five days. Like Casas, he should make his debut at some point this season, though in the short-term he’s certainly a better fit as a multi-inning reliever.

Top Relief Pitching Prospect

Eduard Bazardo, RHP

This Worcester roster has been stuffed with a whole lot of major-league-ready relievers, which makes sense given the need for pitching depth this season, but even if we include non-prospects here Bazardo may well be the most exciting name on the list. The righty appeared to be a sleeper last season to eventually carve out a legitimate role in the major-league bullpen, but injuries kept him off the mound for most of the year. He’s healthy again now, and while he probably doesn’t have late-inning upside he pairs a big fastball with a really impressive breaking ball that should play in middle relief. He has a chance to break camp with the active roster, but even if he doesn’t I wouldn’t expect him to spent too much time in Worcester before getting his first shot in the bigs in 2022.

Sleeper Prospect

Frank German, RHP

On a Triple-A roster that is filled mostly with top prospects and major-league veterans, it’s hard to identify a sleeper, but I think German fits that description. He was the prospect who came along with Adam Ottavino in last winter’s trade, and on the surface his numbers from last season look pretty rough with a 5.12 ERA. However, a lot of that damage came in the earlier parts of the season while he was a starter, a role in which he just is not a great fit. The righty, though, has a good fastball/changeup combination that fits better in relief, and after converting to a bullpen role he allowed just one run over 11 innings, striking out 11 and walking only a single batter. We should mention that was at Double-A, but if German gets off to a good start in Worcester he should be on the major-league depth radar in relatively short order.

Over the Monster Podcasts Get all of your OTM Podcasts here

Other Prospects of Note