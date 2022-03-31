Red Sox vs. Twins lineups: Yes, the Twins again

The Red Sox and Twins play yet again (1:05 p.m., radio only) as two veteran righties do battle down in Florida.

Michael Wacha takes the mound for the Sox, having thrown seven innings this spring to the tune of a 2.57 ERA, albeit with only two strikeouts. As good as those numbers are, it would be great to see him miss some more bats, because not doing that means bad things are usually around the corner.

Dyland Bundy starts for the Twins, two years off a career year in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and one season removed from a more typical (read: bad) 2021 season, both with the Angels. Bundy and Wacha are the epitomes of journeymen starters, so there’s some Spider-Man meme going on here.

Trevor Story gets the day off after his first start with Boston — probably because being a new parent is hard — as does Xander Bogaerts. The lineup is otherwise largely the same, with Jonathan Araúz shifting over to second base and Christian Arroyo playing shortstop. J.D. Martinez gets the start in the outfield, with Alex Verdugo DHing, but otherwise not much to report. So here you go: